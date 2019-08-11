An Eau Claire man has been arrested in Dunn County for seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol:
Henry Lee Gapinski, 54, was stopped by a trooper on Interstate 94 at mile post 37 for traveling 80 mph in a 60 mph zone within a construction zone.
The trooper made contact with Gapinski and smelled the odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. Gapinski was asked to perform field sobriety tests, and signs of impairment were observed.
Gapinski was arrested and transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie for an evidentiary blood test. After the blood draw was completed, Gapinski was incarcerated at the Dunn County Jail.
Gapinski is being charged with seventh offense OWI, bail jumping, first-offense operating after driver’s license revocation, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and speeding.