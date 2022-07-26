MENOMONIE — An Eau Claire man was found not guilty by a Dunn County jury on Tuesday for his role in the death of a Hayward man at a rural Dunn County residence in November 2020.

Chad D. Turgeson, 39, 625 Broadway St., was found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, but found guilty of retail theft, a misdemeanor.

