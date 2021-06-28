MADISON — An Eau Claire man will receive 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.
Zachary Tepsa, 33, was sentenced recently in Madison by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson.
The prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.
According to court records:
On March 12, 2019, officers with the West Central Drug Task Force bought 12.9 grams of meth from Tepsa through a confidential informant in Eau Claire.
At the time, Tepsa was on state supervision for a prior conviction for methamphetamine delivery.
Through further investigation, law enforcement discovered that Tepsa was involved in extensive meth trafficking in western Wisconsin.
In imposing the sentence, Peterson said Tepsa was a significant player and had people dealing underneath him.
Peterson emphasized the need to protect the community from Tepsa's drug dealing.
The charge against Tepsa was the result of an investigation by the Drug Task Force, Eau Claire and Chippewa county sheriff's departments, Eau Claire Police Department and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.