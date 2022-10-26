102722_dr_Run_5a

Runner Alex Rongstad has run every street in Eau Claire and will be featured on featured on an episode of PBS Wisconsin’s “Wisconsin Life.” Rongstad, 33, said he began his trek in June 2021 and it took six months to complete. He’s working on accomplishing the feat again this year, but he’s added Altoona to the mix.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Alex Rongstad knows every street, every turn, in the city of Eau Claire. He has run every one of them.

“I have felt literally every street in the city,” Rongstad said. “It was such a powerful experience. I am connected to you, just because I’ve been in the same street you’ve been on. This project became a way to learn the city I grew up in better.”

