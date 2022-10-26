Runner Alex Rongstad has run every street in Eau Claire and will be featured on featured on an episode of PBS Wisconsin’s “Wisconsin Life.” Rongstad, 33, said he began his trek in June 2021 and it took six months to complete. He’s working on accomplishing the feat again this year, but he’s added Altoona to the mix.
EAU CLAIRE — Alex Rongstad knows every street, every turn, in the city of Eau Claire. He has run every one of them.
“I have felt literally every street in the city,” Rongstad said. “It was such a powerful experience. I am connected to you, just because I’ve been in the same street you’ve been on. This project became a way to learn the city I grew up in better.”
Rongstad said he really wanted to connect with the community, adding “it became this metaphor through movement.”
Rongstad, 33, began running each city street in June 2021. Six months later, he had completed his goal. Rongstad boasts he ran 3,377 miles over the course of 2021 — an average of more than nine miles a day. He believes he went through 10 pairs of shoes during the process.
“I have four active pairs, and a trails shoe,” he said with a laugh.
“Wisconsin Life,” which airs on PBS, tracked Rongstad down last fall after hearing about his feat. Rongstad’s story will be shared in a new episode that will air 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, on PBS Wisconsin. Rongstad said he has seen the finished product, and said it is roughly eight to 10 minutes in length.
“I’m happy with it,” he said, adding he’s eager for friends and family to see it.
Rongstad said he has been running his whole life, and stepped up his miles when he joined the cross country team at Eau Claire North as a freshman. He has ran two marathons, but dropped out of another one in 2018. Shortly thereafter, he learned he had a bad case of Lyme’s Disease, and he says he couldn’t run consistently for nearly 18 months. By the time he had fully recovered, the pandemic began. For him, the pandemic meant a good break from racing, and taking back control of his life. He stressed there is a difference between racing and running, and he’s really trying to limit his number of races.
“I feel the most inspired to live my life when I’m moving,” Rongstad said. “When I make joy the number one thing, that’s when it all transformed.”
He came up with the idea of running every street in the city and started his project in early June 2021. The day he started, he had multiple friends join him on the first 50 miles.
“A lot of this project was re-establishing what running is to me,” he said. “I wanted to slow down and enjoy it more. It’s transformed what running is to me.”
Rongstad used a phone app dubbed Strava, which showed him which streets he has done, and what was remaining. Rongstad lives near downtown, in the center of the city. He didn’t drive to any neighborhood; he would run there and home.
“I’m kind of a nerd when it comes to route planning,” he said with a laugh. “I had to figure out how I would do it, and get my miles in I wanted to do. I’d plan these night runs to get it done.”
Rongstad enjoyed the journey so much, he’s working on it again this year. This time, he started right away in January, but he’s also adding Altoona to the mix.
“This year, I’m 80% to 90% done,” he said.
Rongstad works at Blue Ox Running Store, sharing his passion with young runners who stop in.
Rongstad said he never listens to podcasts, and often skips music.
“I really like going out without music some days, and just enjoying the peace,” he said.
While Rongstad racks up the miles, he does take a day off every week to avoid injuries.
“Now, it’s really listening to my body, and knowing what it needs,” he said.