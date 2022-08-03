CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused of punching and injuring his ex-girlfriend and her child while she was holding the infant in March will serve a 10-day jail sentence.

Carson R. Frohn, 23, 3306 Reno Dr., pleaded no contest Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to false imprisonment-domestic abuse and child abuse-intentionally causing harm. Charges of battery-domestic abuse, criminal damage to property, and bail jumping were read-in and dismissed. Frohn also pleaded no contest to OWI-second offense, stemming from a separate incident.

