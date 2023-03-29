CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense and a sexual assault will serve one year in prison.

Joshua A. Thibedeau, 29, 3323 Seymour Road, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Chippewa County Court of OWI-5 and fourth-degree sexual assault. He also pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault, but the plea was not accepted at this time.