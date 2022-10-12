CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man must pay nearly $7,000 in fines and restitution and court fines, and he will be probation for three years, after being convicted of stealing car parts in Lake Hallie.

Ryan D. Deveau, 30, 3626 Seymour Road, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to two counts of removing major car parts without consent, criminal damage to property, theft, possession of meth and bail jumping.

