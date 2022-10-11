Alliet_David_101222

David Alliet

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man convicted of sexually assaulting a UW-Eau Claire student in 1999 and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison was released from prison in July.

David L. Alliet, now 53, pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, 1999, to first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon and kidnapping. Judge Thomas Barland ordered the 40-year prison sentence.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com