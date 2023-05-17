CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused of driving drunk and fleeing from authorities on Sunday is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

Paul W. Smith, 61, 3006 W. Cameron St., appeared in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of fifth-offense drunken driving and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Smith also was cited for possession of open intoxicants by a driver and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.