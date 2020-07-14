Eau Claire Marathon organizers announced Tuesday afternoon that the race will not be held on Sept. 27, but participants can run the course on their own and record their results online.
Due to "so many uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic," race directors announced in an email to those signed up for the marathon that the event will be entirely virtual this year.
"We held out hope for as long as possible, but in fairness for those training, we needed to make this difficult decision sooner than later," the email stated.
Organizers said they consulted with public health officials, directors of other races, sponsors and community leaders to come to the decision.
The marathon typically draws about 5,000 runners, 800 volunteers and thousands of spectators. The email noted that current local public health guidelines limit gatherings to 250 people.
Originally planned for early May, race organizers decided in March to postpone the Eau Claire Marathon as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
Participants who wanted to run in May did have the option of running the course on their own and submitting their times online, which about 500 did.
Those who registered for the Sept. 27 Eau Claire Marathon have the option of also running virtually, using this year's registration fee as partial credit toward the 2021 race or donating their fee to local charitable groups impacted by the pandemic.
The Eau Claire Marathon includes multiple distance races — a full marathon, half-marathon, marathon relay and a five-kilometer run.