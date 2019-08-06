Perkins restaurants in Eau Claire and Menomonie were not among 10 locations in the chain that closed Sunday as its parent company prepares for a sale.
Only two Perkins locations in Wisconsin were on a closure list — one in La Crosse and the other in Janesville — found online at trade publication Nation's Restaurant News.
In addition to 10 Perkins locations in the Midwest and Florida that closed, the related Marie Callender's brand closed 19 underperforming restaurants in California and Utah.
Perkins & Marie Callender's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring on Monday, which is intended to keep the remaining restaurants open as usual while the company prepares to be sold.
"Our intention moving forward is to minimize disruptions and ensure that the sale process is as seamless to our guests, employees and vendors as possible," Jeff Warne, president and CEO of the company, said in a news release.