EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire police have identified one of the drivers involved in Friday's fatal two-vehicle crash at East Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street.
The driver of the Ford Escape is Kenneth Van Meter, 40. He was transported to an Eau Claire hospital for injuries related to the crash and arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
According to police:
The crash occurred at 10:47 p.m.
A Dodge Charger was stopped eastbound at the traffic lights on Clairemont Avenue at Fairfax Street.
The Charger was struck from behind by Van Meter's Escape, which was described by witnesses as traveling at a high rate of speed.
The Charger was pushed across the intersection and struck a traffic post. Witnesses said the Charger became engulfed in flames after coming to a stop.
Based on the initial investigation, speed and alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash.
The driver of the Charger died at the scene. More information will be released about the victim at a later time.
The State Patrol is completing a reconstruction of the crash, which is still under investigation.
