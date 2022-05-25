EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday night at an Eau Claire motel.

According to police:

The stabbing occurred just before 10:30 p.m. at Regency Inn & Suites on South Hastings Way.

One person is in custody.

More information on the incident is expected to be released on Thursday.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com