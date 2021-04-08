EAU CLAIRE — Nobody was injured during a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon on Eau Claire's south side, police said.
The incident occurred a 1:19 p.m. in the 2400 block of Sessions St., Eau Claire police spokeswoman Riley McLennan said.
The suspects fled the scene prior to officers' arrival. The incident is believed to be isolated and not random, she said.
During the incident, nearby schools were notified and took proper safety precautions, McLennan said.
The Eau Claire school district issued the following statement following the shooting:
"The incident did not happen on school property, but did so in close proximity to South Middle School and Meadowview Elementary School. Because of that, we are taking extra precautions and kept our students inside at South and Meadowview to ensure safety.
"When given the all clear by the Eau Claire Police Department, students returned to normal school activities.
"As always, the safety of our students is our top priority in situations like this."
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be shared when available, McLennan said.