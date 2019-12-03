Eau Claire police are seeking more information on a shooting that occurred at a residence Monday night in the 2400 block of Moholt Drive.
The incident occurred just before 11 p.m.
According to Eau Claire police:
Officers responding to the area learned an unknown male had entered a residence and threatened the tenants.
During the encounter, a firearm was discharged and one of the tenants sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
A dog in the residence also sustained minor injuries when the firearm was discharged.
The suspect fled the residence and the incident remains under investigation.
The incident is believed to be a targeted incident and the public is not in any danger.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or call the police dispatch center at 715-839-4981.