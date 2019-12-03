Police car
By Eric Lindquist Leader-Telegram staff

Eau Claire police are seeking more information on a shooting that occurred at a residence Monday night in the 2400 block of Moholt Drive.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m.

According to Eau Claire police:

Officers responding to the area learned an unknown male had entered a residence and threatened the tenants.

During the encounter, a firearm was discharged and one of the tenants sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A dog in the residence also sustained minor injuries when the firearm was discharged.

The suspect fled the residence and the incident remains under investigation.

The incident is believed to be a targeted incident and the public is not in any danger.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or call the police dispatch center at 715-839-4981.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com