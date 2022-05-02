EAU CLAIRE — Prior to the start of Monday’s meeting, the Eau Claire school board was served a form letter that notified them of an intent to file a claim against the board’s insurance, citing 29 alleged state, federal, and international law violations.
The document was served by members of the community and Bonds for the Win, a right-leaning organization that files claims against surety bonds.
The three attendees who served the letter, of whom two did not offer their names, proceeded to confront the board, shouting accusations. After one accuser, Chuck Christensen, initially refused the leave, law enforcement was contacted by board president Tim Nordin.
“Who do you think you are?” Christensen yelled. “You don’t determine anything with me. You have no power over me. You guys do illegal activity.”
All three accusers left the meeting room before law enforcement arrived.
The alleged violations include practicing without a medical license, refusing students an education, falsifying student records, violating their oaths of office, having and distributing child pornographic materials to children, and accepting funding for the guarantee of masking students, testing and vaccines, according to an informational flier distributed by servers. The flier did not cite specific statutes.
The flier also called for the removal of Superintendent Michael Johnson, who, it alleges, “refused to produce an oath of office to an official (Freedom of Information Act) request.”
“(The claims) are without grounds,” Nordin said. “Across the nation this is happening. It has never actually won any sort of legal opinion to do that.”
Following the disruption, the board voted to re-elect Commissioner Nordin as board president for the 2022-2023 school year. He was elected in a unanimous vote.
Lori Bica was elected vice president, Marquell Johnson was elected clerk/governance officer, Abby Johnson was elected clerk designee, Phil Lyons was elected treasurer and Terri Grzyb was elected secretary. The board also welcomed newcomer Stephanie Farrar, who was elected in the April 5 election.
Also on Monday, the board approved Years Two and Three of the district’s Job Description and Labor Market Review in a 4-1 vote, with Johnson dissenting. Commissioners Joshua Clements and Lori Bica were not present at Monday’s meeting.
Under the five-year cycle review, select position salary grades were evaluated based on the labor market, job description, employee qualifications, duties and expectations.
Recommendations for some position salary grade modifications were made under the Year Two potion of the review. Because the report was approved by the board, employees currently holding those positions will be compensated accordingly, with retroactive payments dating back to July 1, 2021.
The Year Three portion of the report included a review of the certified salary schedule for the district. This work included a detailed review and comparison of the district’s salary schedule and other districts previously identified as “comparable” to Eau Claire. There were no recommended changes for Year Three.
The board voted to authorize the district to issue a final notice of the intention to non-renew contracts for 70 full- or part-time district employees serving under limited-term contracts for the 2022-2023 school year. Employees also serving under permanent contracts will see no impact to their permanent assignment.
In other district news:
• The board unanimously approved the renewal of WIAA membership for North High School, Memorial High School, McKinley Charter School and Eau Claire Virtual School.
• Superintendent Mike Johnson discussed whether the district is meeting its predetermined benchmarks in facility cleanliness, safety and appearance.
• The board voted to reschedule the Jan. 2, 2023, meeting date to Jan. 9 and the Jan. 16, 2023, meeting date to Jan. 23 to accommodate for holidays.
• The board approved a contractor bid relating to the DeLong Middle School tennis courts.