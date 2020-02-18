The Eau Claire school board has approved the district's 2020-21 academic calendar, with classes beginning the week before Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, and ending Thursday, June 3, 2021.
The board voted 5-1 Monday to approve an originally proposed version of the calendar, with board president Eric Torres casting the 'no' vote.
The calendar moves fall semester family-teacher conferences earlier in the semester, matching the timeline for winter family-teacher conferences, and aligns the Eau Claire school district's spring break with the week of Easter 2021, according to district documents.
That means the district's spring break does not align with UW-Eau Claire's spring break in 2021, which is March 22-26.
Easter in 2021 is Sunday, April 4.
"Based on the feedback we have received from families, we have aimed to minimize disruptions and provide greater continuity to the school year calendar, especially for childcare reasons," said Eau Claire schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck in a news release.
To view the 2020-21 academic calendar, visit the district's website at www.ecasd.us/District/About/Events.