EAU CLAIRE -- Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation has granted its one-millionth dollar in support of the Eau Claire school district.
Since it was established in 2011, the foundation has provided more than $1 million to supplement the tax-based funding of the school district. The support comes in the form of classroom grants, special projects, annual teacher and staff Golden Apple Awards, college scholarships for district graduates and more.
While Eau Claire tax dollars provide strong support for programs, facilities and staffing, the foundation is the funding source for classroom innovation to ensure today's students have the same opportunities that previous years' students had, according to a news release from the foundation.
Some of the more than $1 million in grants awarded include funding for field trips; new before- and after-school clubs; musical instruments, school visits from authors, artists and musicians; updating playground equipment; and addressing the needs of students from low-income families.
The grant that secured the millionth dollar granted was Solar on Eau Claire Schools, the project that brought donors together to support the design, installation and maintenance of the 360-solar-panel arrays atop North and Memorial high schools.
With more than 50 funds supporting the district's 20 schools, the foundation offers fund types for varying donor interests and district needs. Each of the schools has its own Fund for Today, and special interest funds support specific needs and supplementary programming at the schools.
To learn more about the foundation or to start your own fund to support an Eau Claire school district need, visit ecpsfound.org or contact foundation executive director Sarah French at sarahfrench@ecpsfound.org.