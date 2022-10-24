EAU CLAIRE — Residents of the Eau Claire Area School District might expect to see a slight decrease in their 2022-2023 fiscal year tax rates starting July 1.
The Eau Claire School Board on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve a new operational budget of $180.8 million, up from $172.7 million in 2021-2022. Commissioner Marquell Johnson was not present; Commissioner Erica Zerr attended virtually.
Despite the budgetary increase, this will impact district residents to the tune of $6.33 per $1,000 of equalized value, meaning a property worth $200,000 will be charged $1,266. Last year’s tax rate was 69 cents higher at $7.02 per $1,000 of equalized value, equating to $1,440 in taxes on a $200,000 home.
The 2022-2023 tax levy will total $60,844,499 — up from last year’s levy of $60,719,566. Despite the increases to both the levy and the overall operational budget, the decrease in individual tax rates may be attributed to an increase in equalized values.
Abby Johnson, executive director of business services for the district, said about 75% of the budget will go toward salaries and benefits for district faculty and staff. Seventeen percent will go toward contracted services; 4% will go toward supplies; 2% will go toward insurance, debt and other costs; 1% will go toward mandated private school costs; and the final 1% will go toward facility improvement and equipment.
“This is our plan today, but we know that things change throughout the year,” Johnson said to the board on Tuesday. Factors like changing enrollment and external aid, she added, can influence the situation.
Property taxes are collected based on the homeowner’s property’s assessed value, depending on the municipality in which they live; they are not directly calculated using equalized value, which is the estimated value of all taxable real and personal property in each taxation district, by class of property.
In tandem with the district’s property tax rate decrease comes the proposed referendum, which will ask taxpayers to pay an additional $80 on a $200,000 home on Nov. 8.