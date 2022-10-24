EAU CLAIRE — Residents of the Eau Claire Area School District might expect to see a slight decrease in their 2022-2023 fiscal year tax rates starting July 1.

The Eau Claire School Board on Tuesday unanimously voted to approve a new operational budget of $180.8 million, up from $172.7 million in 2021-2022. Commissioner Marquell Johnson was not present; Commissioner Erica Zerr attended virtually.