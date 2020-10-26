EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office disposed of about 2,500 pounds of expired and unused prescription and over-the-counter drugs on Monday.
The medication had been collected through a permanent drop box at the county Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave., that residents can use to safely get rid of unwanted medication.
A news release sent Monday announced the disposal, but also that the sheriff's office had been unable to participate in twice-annual drug take-back events. Usually occurring each spring and fall at Marshfield Clinic Health System's medical offices on Craig Road, the sheriff's office said it did not participate this year in the take-back events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Saturday was the most recent day that the Wisconsin Department of Justice had promoted as a Prescription Drug Take-Back Day where law enforcement and health care providers partner in special events across the state.
While currently not participating in those events, the local sheriff's office urged residents to make use of permanent drop-off sites. The sheriff's office has its permanent drug disposal bin outside of door C1W on the west side of the courthouse, where it is available and under security surveillance at all hours.