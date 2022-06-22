EAU CLAIRE—Eau Claire County cannot offer protective status for civilian correctional officers, documents provided to the Eau Claire County Committee on Judiciary and Law Enforcement show.
Employees eligible for protective status can retire before 50, receive duty disability benefits if injured in the line of duty and bargain wages, hours and conditions of employment as a public safety employee.
A memo from Assistant Corporation Counsel Jake Brunette outlined the qualification an employee must meet to be eligible for protected status. According to the document, an employee must spend 51% or more of their time on active law enforcement, have frequent exposure to a high degree of danger or peril and work in an environment that requires a high degree of physical conditioning.
That leaves out county corrections officers.
The Wisconsin state statutes classify parole officers and probation officers as protected status occupations, but not county corrections officers. The county was told there has not been a legislation change to include them.
“The only way it’s going to change is if they add correctional officers into the statute,” Assistant Corporation Counsel Sharon McIlquham said. “On a legal level, I don’t see any way around it right now, unless the legislature changes the law.”
Some committee members and stakeholders expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the county cannot offer the benefits of the protections.
“The idea that active law enforcement can only be done in a squad car is ridiculous. We are losing great officers to protected status positions,” Dave Riewestahl, captain of the Security Services Division of the Sherrif’s Office, said.
Supervisor Stella Pagonis said she did not understand how corrections officers were not classified as on active duty for the 51% required when it seems like they are on active duty 100% of the time.
Eau Claire County Chair Nick Smiar recommended lobbying state representatives to find a solution and potentially change the statute.
Other business
The committee also received an update and overview regarding Marcy’s Law. Marcy’s Law is an amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution that grants additional rights to crime victims.
This law provides some additional involvement for victims, including contacting victims about their cases before and after court appearances, requiring law enforcement to keep victims updated on investigations if they were to opt-in, and allowing victims to speak at any hearing if their rights are being discussed.
“This has resulted in a lot of new engagements with victims,” Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal said. “It does result in tangible benefits in court.”