Eau Claire school district teachers and staffers will get a free ice cream from Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor, 503 Galloway St., in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation announced Monday.
The event is a partnership between ECPSF, Ramone's and an anonymous donor.
Teacher Appreciation Week is May 3-7. This year, Eau Claire teachers and school building staffers will get a custom coupon for a free waffle cone from Ramone's "in appreciation for their work with students," the ECPSF said in a news release.
“We believe that educators are the building block of a community,” said Kayla Midthun, who along with fellow Eau Claire school district alumnus Blayne Midthun owns and operates the Eau Claire ice cream parlor. “We have experienced firsthand, both as alumni and parents, the passion and dedication ECASD educators lead with."
Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson said in the news release: “Our teachers and staff do incredible work for our students. Teacher Appreciation Week is just one opportunity for us to show them how much we value their important work with our kids. They are the lifeblood of our district, and we are so grateful for them.”