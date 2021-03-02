The Eau Claire Virtual School, a charter school that operates in partnership with the Eau Claire school district, has removed its enrollment cap, suspended its enrollment lottery and has opened for direct enrollment for the 2021-22 school year.
The Eau Claire school board on Monday voted to approve expanding the virtual school and removing its enrollment cap.
Any student who now applies to the ECVS before July 1 is guaranteed enrollment for 2021-22, according to a school district announcement Tuesday.
Students who apply after the July 1 deadline may also be admitted if there is space available.
The school will be open to kindergarten through 12th grade students starting in the fall.
ECVS will also be open to Wisconsin students both inside and outside the school district.
“While all students throughout the district have engaged in some form of virtual learning this school year, we have been incredibly pleased with the success of ECVS over the past couple years,” said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning at the district. “Now, we are thrilled to eliminate the cap on enrollment and welcome students both from our school district and across the state. This is a big step forward for our virtual school program.”
If they enroll, families will receive an ECVS fact sheet to help determine their child's readiness for virtual school, the district said Tuesday.
Families can apply to ECVS online at www.ecasd.us/enrollment.
Families can also call the district's enrollment office at 715-852-3063 and request an application be mailed to them.