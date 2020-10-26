EAU CLAIRE — A 40-year-old Eau Claire woman faces three felony charges for altering checks that were stolen out of a mailbox and then cashing them at a local credit union.
Alesia R. Thornton, 1202 Omaha St., was charged Monday morning with two counts of uttering a forgery and one count of fraud against a financial institution.
Each charge against Thornton carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a $10,000 fine, if she's found guilty. As a repeat offender due to a prior conviction for operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, Thornton could get an additional four years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint in the case, an Eau Claire couple contacted police on Sept. 3 about potential fraud. They had put personal checks in their mailbox the day before to pay bills, but those had apparently been intercepted and altered. Royal Credit Union contacted the couple after Thornton had already cashed one check for $610 and unsuccessfully attempted to use the other to get $1,400.
A credit union teller told police investigators that the second check "looked terrible" and appeared to be forged, at which point the account holders were contacted. A detective later examined the checks and found they had clearly been forged to change the amount and recipient on them.
Police reviewed security camera footage from both transactions and identified Thornton as the person cashing the checks. In the second transaction, an unidentified blonde woman is driving to the drive-up teller window with Thornton as her passenger.
When police spoke with Thornton, she admitted to cashing the checks, but said she got them from the blonde woman.
RCU refunded the couple for the $610 from the check that did get cashed.