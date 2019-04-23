An Eau Claire woman will spend 30 months in prison for violating conditions of her probation stemming from three 2017 felony convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long ordered Dakota M.L. Johnson, 29, 716 First Ave., to spend four years on extended supervision following her release from prison.
Johnson was fined $1,754. As conditions of supervision, she cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Johnson was originally sentenced in August 2017 to four years of probation for one count each of possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping and methamphetamine delivery.
According to court records, Johnson violated terms of her probation by using and selling heroin, and possessing assorted drug paraphernalia.