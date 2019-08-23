Eau Claire police are putting additional officers in school zones during the first week of the upcoming academic year.
There will be increased patrols from 7:15 to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. around Eau Claire schools, according to Bridget Coit, the Eau Claire Police Department's public information officer.
The patrols are planned to begin on Sept. 3 — the first day of classes for Eau Claire public schools — and continue through the rest of that week.
The department will also be highlighting driving safety tips through its social media accounts during the first week of school.
From staff reports