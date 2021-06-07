EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire police officer rescued an unconscious woman who had gone into the Eau Claire River at night during the weekend.
Officer Zac Becker was working on a case in Phoenix Park at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday when a man approached him to ask for help finding his missing girlfriend, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
While they walked toward the riverbank under the Haymarket Landing Footbridge where the woman had last been seen, the two men heard a splash in the water below the bridge.
Becker quickly made his way to the riverbank and saw the unconscious woman floating in the water and drifting toward the middle of the river. The officer went into the river, took a hold of the woman and swam back to shore.
Becker held onto her until additional officers and EMS workers arrived to help carry her up the riverbank. At this point she'd become semi-conscious and received medical attention on the scene before being transported to an area hospital.
"We commend Officer Becker's quick actions which likely saved her life," the department stated on its Facebook page.