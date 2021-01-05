EAU CLAIRE — Online scammers have become an increasing problem for Eau Claire residents who interested in buying puppies, according to police.
Though the Eau Claire Police Department wasn't able to separate statistics for puppy-related scams from other complaints of online fraud made by residents during 2020, a spokesperson said the incidence of pet schemes was on the rise.
"We initially noticed these calls coming into our communications center this summer and they have been increasing since," Riley McLennan, a public information officer at the ECPD, said in an email.
The police department sent out an alert on Tuesday through its Twitter account to notify residents that this type of scam has been reported in our area.
These scams start with online advertisements created by people posing as puppy breeders, but using stock photos of dogs or pictures from websites of reputable breeders. Scammers will require an online form of payment that cannot be reversed to supposedly buy a puppy. McLennan said scammers will then bully victims to pay more for shipping costs, a climate-controlled crate and other expenses to receive the dog.
However, a puppy never arrives and websites used to perpetrate the scams are taken down shortly after victims lose money to them, McLennan said. This results in a low solvability rate for these cases, so police urge the public to spot signs of these online schemes to avoid becoming a victim.
An online article from the American Kennel Club lists several "red flags" that an online advertisement for selling puppies is a scam. Those include sellers who will only communicate by email — not phone or video chat; using photos or ad text that can be found elsewhere on the internet; requiring money via a wire transfer, gift cards or apps where payment cannot be reversed; and pricing puppies well below what breeders with comparable dogs charge for them.