EAU CLAIRE — Scammers have been mimicking the Eau Claire Police Department's phone number to call people and accuse them of crimes.
In a Wednesday morning Facebook post, the Police Department alerted residents that its non-emergency phone number was being "spoofed." That means the caller has been using technology to make it appear on caller ID that it was the ECPD is calling them when that was not the case.
Those who have received the fraudulent calls notified police that the caller had accused them of crimes and other strange accusations, according to the Facebook post.
"If you get a call from a number ending in 4972 its likely NOT us," stated the ECPD's alert.
Residents are still encouraged to call the ECPD's non-emergency line at 715-839-4972 to report incidents that aren't dire enough to call 911. However, that non-emergency phone number is not used by police to call people and accuse them of crimes, the ECPD said on Facebook.