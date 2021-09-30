EAU CLAIRE — Police officers issued warnings to 33 drivers for failing to yield to pedestrians over the course of three days in an effort to educate motorists about traffic laws for crosswalks.
The Eau Claire Police Department's crosswalk enforcement project is typically done a few times a year — depending on staffing availability — to monitor drivers' habits on streets where pedestrians are often crossing.
The latest instance of this was on Sept. 21, 24 and Wednesday, when a few officers spent about three hours during those shifts to monitor specific locations in Eau Claire.
According to a report filed by the officers, the busiest spot for issuing warnings was the 200 block of South Farwell Street located downtown in front of City Hall. Police monitored a crosswalk there on all three days, issuing 17 warnings to motorists.
Following behind that is another downtown crosswalk located on East Madison Street at the intersection with Hobart Street. When police watched that location during two of those shifts, there were 10 drivers pulled over and given warnings.
The remaining warnings were issued to drivers on Fifth Avenue near Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and on the 900 block of South Farwell Street.
Police monitored crosswalks on State Street and Water Street, both near the UW-Eau Claire campus. However, there were no warnings issued in these areas.
The enforcement project usually makes use of a plainclothes officer walking in a crosswalk that is under surveillance by squad cars parked nearby, waiting to pull over drivers.
As Water Street foot traffic was busy enough while officers were there on Sept. 21 and 24, they observed when drivers would or wouldn't stop for pedestrians there. The officers' report did note that the college-aged pedestrians there did wait on sidewalks until vehicle traffic stopped for them as opposed to entering the crosswalk right away.