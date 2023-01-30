WHEATON— An Edgar man who caused a multiple-vehicle crash along Highway 29 in September will serve a nine-month jail sentence.

Chad J. Myszka, 20, formerly of Wausau, pleaded no contest in December in Chippewa County Court to fleeing or eluding an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and hit-and-run involving injury. Six other charges were read-in and dismissed.

