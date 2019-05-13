The quest to identify bones found in December 2017 in Barron County expanded to a California group that specializes in tracing the genetic ancestry of DNA samples.
The Barron County sheriff's office sent a news release on Monday to update the public on efforts to determine the identity of the bones, including a skull found with a gunshot wound in it. The sheriff's office is waiting on test results in hopes of bringing the case to a conclusion.
DNA was extracted from the bones by the University of North Texas and that is being shared with the DNA Doe Project in California. That volunteer organization uses genetic genealogists to identify John and Jane Does.
"They have become a go-to organization for law enforcement agencies and medical examiners across the country, helping them solve their most intractable cases," according to the news release.
DNA information from the bones also has been sent to the DNA Solutions Lab in Oklahoma City for its assistance as well.
The bones are believed to be a man who was between 35 and 55 years old when he died. The person was likely European or possibly Asian ancestry and stood between 5'6" to 6'2", according to the sheriff's office.