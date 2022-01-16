EAU CLAIRE — In the 2020 November election, 7,958 Eau Claire city residents dropped their ballot off in one of four secure drop boxes located across the city, said deputy city clerk Nick Koerner. In the April 2021 election, 1,209 ballots were dropped off at the boxes.
The city had planned to use just one drop box for the February primary, but those plans will likely now be scrapped, he said.
"Right now, we don't have any out; they come inside so it doesn't get damaged," Koerner said. "We probably won't put them out if we can't use them."
Absentee ballot drop boxes, which were used in several communities around the state last year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, are not allowed under state law, a Waukesha County judge ruled Thursday.
Judge Michael Bohren also granted a request from the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which brought the case, to prohibit the Wisconsin Elections Commission from issuing guidance allowing for the use of drop boxes. The ruling means such boxes will not be allowed in the the Feb. 15 spring primary unless the ruling is overturned on appeal.
Koerner said the city obtained the boxes in early 2020 because of the pandemic. One was placed in front of city hall, while the other three were located outside of Festival Foods grocery stores in the city.
"They were locked up and secure," Koerner said. "They had cameras on them."
Chippewa County Clerk Jackie Sadler said there are 32 municipalities in her county, but she doesn't think they all had a drop box. No community had more than one, which were all placed outside at a city, village or town hall.
"Prior to 2020, most of our municipalities didn't have a drop box," she said.
Sadler isn't sure what impact that change might have on voting numbers. She didn't like that a rule change is happening so close to the February primary. She would prefer if these changes came with a clear statement of when they take effect.
"They cannot make these changes in the middle of an election cycle," Sadler said. "I have primary ballots going out next week."
Sadler said she won't be telling the municipalities whether to use them or not.
"It's really up to the municipality at this point, what they want to do," Sadler said. "It all comes down to not wanting to disenfranchise voters; you want everyone eligible to be able to vote."
Sadler added: "My advice is if they use them, to make sure they are as secure as possible."
The ruling surprised UW-Stout political science professor Rich Postlewaite.
"I don't know how Waukesha County can tell Eau Claire County that they can't do a drop box," Postlewaite said. "There seems to be a lot missing. Maybe the (state) Supreme Court will have to rule on this."
Postlewaite, who previously ran for the state Assembly as a Democrat, said he isn't sure if the ruling will have much of an impact on the February primary or April election.
"Spring turnout is really small anyway," Postlewaite said. "Those are the diehard voters. It will be interesting to see where this goes in a week or two."
Waukesha ruling
State Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, was pleased with the Waukesha judge's ruling.
"I think the judge ruled correctly," Summerfield said. "There is a concern of chain-of-custody with the ballots; that is my big concern. We have to follow what state law says."
State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, called the ruling "unfortunate," especially with the spring election looming and COVID-19 cases still climbing.
"Absentee drop boxes have been used for more than just the most recent presidential election but because the right wing activists in this state don't like the election results, they are blaming it on absentee ballots and trying to do everything they can to take away people's constitutional right to vote," Emerson said.
Ben Wikler, Democratic Party of Wisconsin chairman, also expressed disappointment with the decision.
“This ruling, on a suit brought by Republican operatives, is an attack on our freedom to vote," Wikler said in a press release Friday. "Absentee ballot drop boxes provide an easy, accessible, and safe way for voters to cast a ballot. Drop boxes are not new, but they became more widely used than ever in 2020 when Wisconsinites were voting during the coronavirus pandemic. They remain necessary as we face new COVID variants. This ruling also makes it a crime for a voter to give their ballot to a family member to return."
The lawsuit was filed in Waukesha County on behalf of two residents and challenged the commission's guidance to clerks in 2020 that drop boxes can be unstaffed, temporary or permanent.
Judge Bohren ruled that the state's bipartisan Elections Commission should have gone through the formal rulemaking process, rather than issuing guidance to local election officials.
"They have the effect of law," Bohren said regarding the commission's guidance. "(Clerks) are going to rely on it as a statement of law."
Commission spokesperson Riley Vetterkind said agency staff and the commissioners will review Bohren's ruling in the coming days.
WILL's lawsuit was filed three days after the state Supreme Court in a 4-3 ruling turned back a separate attempt by a major Republican donor to ban the boxes.
While it's likely attorneys could appeal Bohren's ruling, the Wisconsin Supreme Court also could take up the issue in a lawsuit filed last year by Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch challenging the commission's guidance on drop boxes. The state's high court has not said if it will take up the case before it goes through lower courts.
Another lawsuit was filed earlier this month by a Waukesha County resident represented by WILL. The voter is suing the Elections Commission for rejecting a complaint he filed last year regarding ballot drop boxes.
Rick Esenberg, WILL's president and general counsel, said last year his firm does not object to drop boxes, per se, but disagrees that state law is silent on their legality. Because the statutes do not specifically allow them, he asserted, "They are prohibited."
State statutes do not address the use of ballot drop boxes, though the state elections commission issued guidance in early 2020 to allow election clerks to make use of them. The boxes were widely used in the state that year as an alternative for voters worried that, with the crush of absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic and potential delays in mail delivery, their ballots might not make it back before Election Day.
An attorney for the commission said the guidance was merely a suggestion meant to guide clerks and did not constitute a formal law.
Bohren ruled there is "no statutory authority to have drop boxes used for the collection of absentee ballots" outside of allowed use at an alternate absentee ballot location or at a clerk's office. He said state law only allows absentee ballots to be mailed in or delivered to the clerk in person.
The commission also approved guidance in 2016 allowing clerks to correct common errors on absentee ballot envelopes, such as missing ZIP codes or address information entered on the wrong line.
Both issues were raised in an October report from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, which did not find any evidence of widespread fraud in the state's 2020 election but did make 48 recommendations to the Legislature and commission for how to improve elections.
The Elections Commission voted last month to begin the administrative rule-making process — which can take as long as 13 months to complete and requires approval from the governor and a Republican-controlled rules committee — for rules pertaining to ballot drop boxes. The commission will vote in a future meeting on specific rule proposals.
Separately, the Legislature's GOP-led joint rules committee last week voted to require the Elections Commission to quickly create rules for ballot drop boxes and to clarify what missing information clerks can fill in on absentee ballot envelopes.
Republicans have claimed without evidence that both policies can lead to voter fraud. The committee voted 6-4 along party lines to require the commission to publish the guidance as emergency rules by Feb. 9 or withdraw the guidance. Once in rule form, the committee can vote to eliminate the policies.
The commission plans to meet on Jan. 28 to formally discuss the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules' demand. Democratic commissioner Mark Thomsen asked staff to provide information on whether the committee can force the agency to create the emergency rules.
The Republican-led Legislature passed bills last year that would have enforced rules on ballot drop boxes and what errors local clerks can correct on absentee ballot envelopes, but the proposals were vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
"It seems to me that if you can't pass it as a law you certainly can't force a commission to adopt the law," Thomsen said on Tuesday.
The GOP push to regulate ballot drop boxes is part of several ongoing efforts by Republicans scrutinizing the 2020 election. A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.
The Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this report.