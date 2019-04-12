Chippewa Valley residents will be able to learn about and drive electric vehicles at a free April 27 event on Eau Claire's west side.
Attendees will learn the basics of how electric vehicles work, what it takes to maintain one, what owners say about their cars and have the opportunity to drive one of the vehicles.
Chippewa Valley Technical College and three area energy cooperatives are co-sponsoring the event, which will be at CVTC's Energy Education Center, 4000 Campus Drive.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and refreshments will be available. Learning sessions and demonstrations will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.