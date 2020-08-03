Rural Wisconsin energy cooperatives are spreading advice that drivers can use if they're in a crash involving power lines.
Eau Claire Energy Cooperative announced Monday that it and other western Wisconsin electrical providers are part of the "License to Live" educational campaign.
"At Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, we too often hear of and respond to automobile accidents that involve a utility pole or transformer box," Monica Obrycki, chief administrator of the local cooperative, said in a news release.
An educational video created for the campaign is intended to help drivers — especially teenagers getting their license for the first time — how to act in those situations.
Drivers who hit a utility pole, downed wires or other electrical equipment are supposed to stay in their vehicles and call 911, only exiting if the car is on fire.
For those who must get out of their vehicles, the safest technique is to jump away with both feet together, then shuffling your feet on the ground as you move away from the scene, according to the news release.
Motorists are also told to assume that all wires and electrical equipment is live.
Campaign planners are working to get information incorporated into driver's education curriculum. A video and educational materials also will be distributed by energy cooperatives in Wisconsin.
The campaign was sparked by Carol Blaken, member relations manager at Jackson Electric Cooperative, who witnessed a crash that had a close call for a teenage driver.
"The driver of the car was out of the vehicle, hands on his knees, and my husband said if the driver would have reached up with his arms, he would have touched the sagging power lines," Blaken said in the news release.
The couple called 911 to assist the driver and stopped him from returning to his car to get his cellphone.
In addition to Eau Claire and Jackson, other area cooperatives involved in the campaign are Adams-Columbia, Oakdale and Riverland.