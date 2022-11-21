Obernberger_Gerald_100821

Gerald R. Obernberger

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Bloomer resident who was released from prison last year after serving a sentence for break-ins and sexual assault of a child has now been arrested on a possible charge of substantial battery.

Gerald R. Obernberger, 29, now of Eleva, appeared for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court. Judge Ben Lane set a return court date for Dec. 27. While Lane set a signature bond, Obernberger remains incarcerated on a probation hold. Jail records show he was booked Thursday evening.

