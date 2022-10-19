CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Elk Mound man who had multiple files of child pornography on his home computer has been convicted of possessing child pornography.

Brian M. Hanson, 39, 234 Wapiti Lane, pleaded guilty to one count on Wednesday in Chippewa County Court, while four other charges were read-in and dismissed. By state law, possessing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum three years in prison.

