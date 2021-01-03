MENOMONIE -- An Elk Mound man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday in the town of Menomonie.
According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office:
At 2:48 a.m. Sunday, the Dunn County Communications Center received a report of a single vehicle crash on Highway BB, just north of U.S. 12. The Sheriff's Office and Menomonie Fire Department responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, deputies located a lone unresponsive male in a 2008 Chevrolet Envoy SUV in the field north of Highway BB.
The preliminary investigation indicates the SUV was northbound on 390th Street and failed to stop for the stop sign at U.S. 12. The vehicle crossed 12 onto BB and a short time later left the roadway, striking a large tree. The vehicle sustained severe front end damage from hitting the tree and came to rest in a cut corn field.
The Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced the 24-year-old male driver deceased at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office.
The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of his family.