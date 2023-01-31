CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Elk Mound man who had thousands of images of child pornography on his home computer and various devices was sentenced Tuesday to serve four years in prison.

Brian M. Hanson, 39, 234 Wapiti Lane, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in October in Chippewa County Court, while four other charges were read-in and dismissed.

