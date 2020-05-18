A 36-year-old Ellsworth man died early Saturday in a pickup truck crash in Pierce County.
Joe Hayes was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash on Highway C near 490th Avenue in the town of Ellsworth.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Hayes was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup truck southbound on the rural highway at about 2:56 a.m.
The vehicle crossed the center line, entered the east ditch, struck a driveway, went airborne and rolled. During the crash, Hayes was ejected fro the vehicle and fatally injured, the sheriff's office stated in a news release.
The crash remains under investigation.