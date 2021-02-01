ELLSWORTH -- An Ellsworth man was injured in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Pierce County.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on 710th Street near 450th Avenue at about 1:51 p.m. in the town of Ellsworth.
It was determined a 2013 Chevy Silverado operated by Harold Wilkens, 70, of Ellsworth, was backing out of a driveway onto 710th Street. A southbound 2004 Pontiac Sunfire operated by Jim Swanson, 52, of Ellsworth, struck the Wilkens vehicle.
Swanson was transported from the scene by Ellsworth Ambulance Service to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn., with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Ellsworth Fire Department.