Police car

A 46-year-old Ellsworth woman was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash in Pepin County.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office:

The crash occurred at 7:27 p.m. on Highway 35, near Highway JJ.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Melody Eva Renk-Mason was northbound on Highway 35 when it left the road and struck a guardrail, which caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Renk-Mason was pulled from the vehicle by passersby.

Renk-Mason was flown by helicopter to a Rochester, Minn., hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A deceased dog was also located at the scene of the crash.

Renk-Mason was alone in the vehicle.

Speed and inattentive driving appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com