A 46-year-old Ellsworth woman was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash in Pepin County.
According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at 7:27 p.m. on Highway 35, near Highway JJ.
The preliminary investigation shows a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Melody Eva Renk-Mason was northbound on Highway 35 when it left the road and struck a guardrail, which caused the vehicle to catch fire.
Renk-Mason was pulled from the vehicle by passersby.
Renk-Mason was flown by helicopter to a Rochester, Minn., hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A deceased dog was also located at the scene of the crash.
Renk-Mason was alone in the vehicle.
Speed and inattentive driving appear to be contributing factors in the crash.