SPRING VALLEY -- An Elmwood man was hospitalized after a one-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning near Spring Valley.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff's Office was was notified of the rollover at 11:44 a.m. Friday on Highway 128 about a half-mile south of Highway B in the town of Spring Lake.
It was determined that a 2004 Honda Civic operated by Daniel Kirby, 28, was traveling south on Highway 128 when he lost control on the gravel shoulder. Kirby crossed into the northbound lane and entered the east ditch. Kirby’s vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on the roof in a wooded area.
Kirby was transported from the scene by Elmwood Area Ambulance to Western Wisconsin Health Hospital in Baldwin. He was then transferred by Life Link III Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St Paul with undetermined injuries.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Elmwood and Spring Valley fire departments.