KNAPP — A 57-year-old woman from Elmwood died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in rural Dunn County.
The woman's identity had not been released as of mid-day Wednesday so authorities could notify her family, according to a news release.
She was the driver of a 2003 Ford Focus involved in a crash that happened at about 8:24 a.m. on Highway Q near Highway N outside of Knapp.
The State Patrol did not release information on the second vehicle involved in the crash. There were two people injured in the crash in addition to the woman who was killed.
According to the initial investigation, one of the vehicles failed to negotiate a turn and attempted to recover, but over-corrected and entered the opposing lane of traffic.
The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.
