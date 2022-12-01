EAU CLAIRE — A road on Eau Claire's north side will remain closed until midday today(Friday) for emergency utility repairs, according to a city notice.
Originally scheduled to only be closed on Thursday, the northbound lane of Western Avenue between Waller Street and Eddy Lane will continue to be shut down for work until noon today.
Northbound traffic is being detoured at Redwood Drive onto Starr Avenue and then Eddy Lane.
The closure does not impact southbound traffic on Western Avenue.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.