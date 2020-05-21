State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, will announce her campaign for re-election to the 91st Assembly District seat at 5 p.m. Thursday during a Facebook live event with supporters.
Emerson was first elected to the seat in 2018, succeeding former Rep. Dana Wachs, D-Eau Eau Claire, who didn't seek re-election because he was running for governor.
In a statement, Emerson said she ran for office to fight for the environment, criminal justice reform, affordable and accessible healthcare, public education and to make sure the economy works for everyone. While some progress has been made on those issues, she said the COVID-19 crisis shows the state is more divided than ever.
“Many are losing sleep at night due to financial worries. They are afraid to go to the doctor because of rising costs. Bills on clean water did not pass this year because of political games in Madison," Emerson said. "In short, there is much more work to be done."
Looking ahead to the next two years, Emerson called attention to the task of drawing new maps for legislative districts and insisted those maps must be drawn fairly so that elected officials are responsive to the people, not political party leaders.
"As we emerge from this crisis we must ensure we are putting people first, not big corporations," Emerson said in the statement. "I used to say that my goal was to be a voice for the voiceless. I was wrong. Everyone has a voice. As a leader, I strive to elevate the voice of every resident of the 91st Assembly District so that they are heard in Madison."