EAU CLAIRE — A decade before becoming a legislator, State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, pushed for legislation that would prohibit minors from being charged with prostitution. Emerson had worked for Fierce Freedom, which aimed to eliminate human trafficking, including sex trafficking of youth.
Legislation known as the "Safe Harbor Bill," is gaining momentum in the Wisconsin Legislature, and Emerson is confident it will pass this year, as more Republicans have gotten behind the measure. The bill would ensure youth under age 18 who engage in prostitution are viewed as victims and survivors of sexual and human trafficking rather than as criminals.
"This bill has been out there for a decade," Emerson said. "Each session, we get more and more support. I'm happy to see the Republicans are willing to push for this now, because children have been suffering in the meantime."
One of those Republicans who are supporting the measure are State Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, a former Altoona Police Chief. James is now one of the lead authors on the bill, and he's circulating it for sponsors, through Jan. 25. James said he's optimistic it will get assigned to a committee and move forward for a full vote from the Senate.
"It hasn't passed the Legislature because there are some misconceptions that this would legalize prostitution for those under age 18," James said. "I've investigated cases like this. We have the data that contradicts that narrative."
Similar legislation to the Safe Harbor bill has passed in 30 states, as well as Washington D.C., James said.
"Once that information is shared, it does have an impact and influence," James said. "We're talking about children. Anyone under the age of 18 cannot consent to these acts."
James noted that Minnesota passed their version of Safe Harbor in 2012 and were able to see a significant jump in conviction of sex traffickers.