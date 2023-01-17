EAU CLAIRE — A decade before becoming a legislator, State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, pushed for legislation that would prohibit minors from being charged with prostitution. Emerson had worked for Fierce Freedom, which aimed to eliminate human trafficking, including sex trafficking of youth.

Legislation known as the "Safe Harbor Bill," is gaining momentum in the Wisconsin Legislature, and Emerson is confident it will pass this year, as more Republicans have gotten behind the measure. The bill would ensure youth under age 18 who engage in prostitution are viewed as victims and survivors of sexual and human trafficking rather than as criminals.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com