EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire's head of its engineering division will serve as interim city manager until a permanent hire is made for the position.
The City Council met Tuesday evening in closed session to deliberate internal candidates to temporarily lead the city and selected Dave Solberg. Though the council chose Solberg this week, officially appointing him to the interim post won't happen until an Oct. 13 meeting.
Current City Manager Dale Peters is retiring on Oct. 21, which will put Solberg in charge at 5 p.m. that day.
Hired in December 2013 as city engineer, Solberg has previously filled in for other leadership positions when there were vacancies from other employees retiring. Most recently, Solberg served as acting community services director after Jeff Pippenger retired on July 6 until V. Renee Tyler began work this week.
Having an engineer temporarily lead the city has happened before, as it did in 2005 and 2011 when then-public works director Brian Amundson served as interim manager.
The council began reviewing applications for city manager candidates during its Tuesday meeting. A new city manager is expected to start work shortly after Jan. 1, according to a city news release.