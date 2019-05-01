An outdoor festival planned for today on the UW-Eau Claire campus will be postponed due to rainy weather.
Entrepreneurfest is now rescheduled for Wednesday, May 15, according to event organizers.
The College Entrepreneurs Organization is organizing the event, which will feature displays for student businesses, guest speakers, live music, food trucks and an art show.
The festival was scheduled for 5:30 to 9 p.m. today in the Garfield Avenue corridor — a pedestrian thoroughfare and gathering area on the university's lower campus.