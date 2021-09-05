CHIPPEWA FALLS — EOG Resources, a sand processing plant in the northeast corner of Chippewa Falls, has sued the city over its tax bill.
The Houston, Texas-based company filed the lawsuit in Chippewa County Court, claiming that the plant should have a 2021 assessment “no higher than $1 million,” and the correct taxes should be “no higher than $19,031.”
However, the city assessed the property this year at $27,276,300, and based on the city’s tax rate, the property tax bill was set at $519,092.
In the lawsuit, the company contends the “fair market value” of the property is just $1 million as of Jan. 1, 2021.
“As a result, the property tax imposed on the property for 2021 may be excessive in at least the amount of $500,061,” the lawsuit claims.
“Plaintiff is entitled to a refund of 2021 tax in the amount of at least $500,061, or such greater amounts as may be determined to be due to plaintiff, plus statutory interest.”
Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said he was aware the lawsuit was coming. He declined to comment further on the lawsuit. City attorney Bob Ferg did not return calls for comment.
After the plant was constructed, the state’s Department of Revenue determined in 2012 that the equalized value — including the land, buildings and personal property — was $65.8 million, with the city to receive about $1.4 million in tax revenue. Then-City Planner Jayson Smith had anticipated it would be closer to $35 million equalized value, with the city expected to obtain between $600,000 and $700,000 annually. Smith warned at the time that the city’s tax collection would decline each year because of depreciation.
The plant, originally brought forward by Canadian Sand and Proppants, is located on a 93-acre parcel at 14587 Highway S, which also was in one of the city’s tax-increment financing districts. Plans for the building were announced in spring 2008, and it was controversial from the start, as opponents were concerned the plant would hurt air and water quality, increase traffic and lower property values.
The plans were approved on a 4-3 vote with Mayor Greg Hoffman casting a rare tie-breaking vote to move the project forward. Canadian Sand and Proppants obtained state Department of Natural Resources permits in 2009, and construction began in fall 2010. In December 2010, a Marshfield man died when a cement wall collapsed during the construction.
EOG Resources acquired the license from Canadian Sands and Proppants, and it opened the building in 2011. Chippewa County has had a dozen mines either approved or open at some point in the past 10 years. Sand from nearby mines is brought to the site, where it is dried and shipped out on rail cars. Sand found in the western part of Chippewa County is considered particularly hard, round and porous, making it ideal for being used in a process to extract petroleum and natural gas from the ground, EOG Resources officials have previously said.
The case has been assigned to Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson. No future court dates have been set at this time.